KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 08, 2025) .

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 278.46 280.24 JPY 1.74 1.79 EURO 287.27 290.11 AED 75.77 76.30 GBP 346.83 350.07 SAR 74.06 74.55 INTERBANK 278.55 278.72 =========================================================================

