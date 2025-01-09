KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 08, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.46 280.24 JPY 1.74 1.79
EURO 287.27 290.11 AED 75.77 76.30
GBP 346.83 350.07 SAR 74.06 74.55
INTERBANK 278.55 278.72
=========================================================================
