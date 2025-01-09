KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 08, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,148.46 High: 117,750.23 Low: 113,847.04 Net Change: 1904.22 Volume (000): 254,282 Value (000): 20,250,748 Makt Cap (000) 3,382,908,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,305.30 NET CH (-) 419.94 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,752.14 NET CH (-) 220.52 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,525.61 NET CH (-) 556.44 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,165.45 NET CH (-) 448.24 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,006.95 NET CH (-) 282.57 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,454.61 NET CH (-) 151.68 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-January-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025