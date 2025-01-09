Markets Print 2025-01-09
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 08, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,148.46
High: 117,750.23
Low: 113,847.04
Net Change: 1904.22
Volume (000): 254,282
Value (000): 20,250,748
Makt Cap (000) 3,382,908,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,305.30
NET CH (-) 419.94
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,752.14
NET CH (-) 220.52
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,525.61
NET CH (-) 556.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,165.45
NET CH (-) 448.24
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,006.95
NET CH (-) 282.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,454.61
NET CH (-) 151.68
------------------------------------
As on: 08-January-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
