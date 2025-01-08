AIRLINK 212.50 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.41%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.03%)
FCCL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.72%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.97%)
HUBC 129.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
KOSM 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.21%)
OGDC 214.21 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-1.91%)
PACE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.13%)
PRL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.52%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
SEARL 99.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-3.83%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.96%)
SYM 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.73%)
TPLP 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
TRG 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.43%)
YOUW 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
BR100 11,974 Decreased By -105.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 36,007 Decreased By -595.5 (-1.63%)
KSE100 115,171 Decreased By -881.4 (-0.76%)
KSE30 36,278 Decreased By -300.1 (-0.82%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shell warns of weaker fourth quarter LNG, oil trading

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 02:30pm

LONDON: Shell trimmed its liquefied natural gas production outlook for the fourth quarter on Wednesday and said oil and gas trading results are expected to be significantly lower than in the previous three months.

In a trading update ahead of Jan. 30 full-year results, Shell also said it would take $1.5 billion to $3 billion of non-cash, post-tax impairments, including up to $1.2 billion in its renewables division, linked to European and North American assets.

Shell last month said it was stepping back from new offshore wind investments and splitting its power division following an extensive review of the business, part of CEO Wael Sawan’s drive to focus on the most profitable parts.

The world’s largest LNG trader said trading results for the division in the fourth quarter would be significantly lower than in the previous three months due to the expiry of hedging contracts Shell took in 2022 to protect itself against a potential loss of Russian production following the invasion of Ukraine.

Trading in its chemicals and oil products division was also expected to be significantly lower quarter-on-quarter due to lower seasonal demand.

Shell invests in Nigeria’s Bonga North deep-water project

Shell does not provide earnings figures for its trading operations.

The British company trimmed its LNG production forecast for the quarter to 6.8-7.2 million metric tons, from a previous forecast of 6.9-7.5 million tons, citing lower feedgas deliveries into liquefaction facilities and fewer cargo deliveries.

“We see the release as negative, with weakness across a number of divisions and weaker trading across oil, gas and power,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note, adding that this was not expected to impact shareholder returns.

LNG Shell

Comments

200 characters

Shell warns of weaker fourth quarter LNG, oil trading

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

Read more stories