Shell invests in Nigeria’s Bonga North deep-water project

Shell said on Monday its Nigerian subsidiary has announced a final investment decision (FID) on Bonga North, a deep-water project off the coast of Nigeria.

The project, which will help maintain oil and gas production at Bonga, will be connected to Shell’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, where the oil major holds a 55% stake.

Shell said Bonga North has an estimated recoverable resource volume of more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and will reach peak production of 110,000 barrels of oil per day (boepd), with first oil expected by the end of the decade.