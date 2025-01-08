AIRLINK 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.17%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.9%)
FCCL 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.01%)
HUBC 129.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
KOSM 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
MLCF 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.19%)
OGDC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-1.78%)
PACE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.66%)
PRL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.73%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
SEARL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.91%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.32 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.75%)
SYM 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.58%)
TRG 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.26%)
YOUW 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
BR100 11,974 Decreased By -105.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 36,007 Decreased By -595.5 (-1.63%)
KSE100 115,164 Decreased By -889.1 (-0.77%)
KSE30 36,280 Decreased By -297.4 (-0.81%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India slashes Nov gold imports by $5bn in record commodity revision

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 02:29pm

MUMBAI: India has slashed its November gold import estimates by an unprecedented $5 billion, the largest revision for any commodity in history, after errors in preliminary calculations inflated the figure to a record, government data showed on Wednesday.

New Delhi reported last month that its gold imports surged to a record high of $14.8 billion in November, more than doubling from $7.13 billion in October.

The spike in gold imports widened the country’s merchandise trade deficit to a record $37.84 billion in November, significantly exceeding economists’ forecast of $23.9 billion, spooking financial markets.

The country’s gold imports in November were $9.84 billion, significantly lower than a preliminary estimate of $14.8 billion published last month, according to data compiled by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS).

The downward revision in gold imports by $5 billion would reduce the trade deficit by a similar amount, said a government official, who declined to be named.

India is the world’s second-largest consumer of gold and relies on imports to meet most of its demand, which typically increases during the festival and wedding season in the December quarter.

India’s gold imports to plunge in December after record November

Despite the revision of November numbers, the country spent a record $47 billion on gold imports in the first 11 months of 2024, surpassing the $42.6 billion spent during the whole of 2023, the data showed.

India imports gold mainly from Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Peru and African countries. Gold delivered better returns than stocks for Indian investors in 2024, driving increased demand for coins and bars, according to World Gold Council.

Gold Spot gold bullion CHINA GOLD IMPORT india gold import

Comments

200 characters

India slashes Nov gold imports by $5bn in record commodity revision

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

Read more stories