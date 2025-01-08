AIRLINK 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.17%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.9%)
FCCL 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.01%)
HUBC 129.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
KOSM 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
MLCF 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.19%)
OGDC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-1.78%)
PACE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.66%)
PRL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.73%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
SEARL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.91%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.32 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.75%)
SYM 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.58%)
TRG 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.26%)
YOUW 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
BR100 11,974 Decreased By -105.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 36,007 Decreased By -595.5 (-1.63%)
KSE100 115,164 Decreased By -889.1 (-0.77%)
KSE30 36,280 Decreased By -297.4 (-0.81%)
European shares inch higher as healthcare, financials rise

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 02:26pm

European shares advanced slightly on Wednesday, led by heavyweight healthcare and financial stocks, while focus remained on the global monetary policy trend in the New Year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.2% as of 0821 GMT, hovering near its highest level in three weeks.

Financial services was amongst the top sub-sectors, adding 1.1% with EQT gaining 2.6% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the investment company to “buy” from “hold”.

European stocks dip at end of holiday-shortened week

Healthcare added 0.4%, with index heavyweight Novo Nordisk up 1.6%, while banks gained 0.8% with HSBC advancing 1.2%.

Capping gains, however, yield on Germany’s 10-year bond, the region’s benchmark, eased slightly but hovered near its highest level two months. Government bond yields around the world rose tracking US Treasuries after data on Tuesday raised concerns that the Federal Reserve might slow down its pace of policy easing.

Pluxee advanced 10.1% after the French voucher and benefits company posted 12.1% organic growth in its first-quarter operating revenue, beating market expectations.

Shell slipped 1.8% after the energy major trimmed its liquefied natural gas production outlook for the fourth quarter.

