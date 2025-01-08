AIRLINK 213.52 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (1.89%)
Sports

Even Salah would struggle for goals at Spurs, says Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said his team are struggling to such an extent that even in-form...
Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 11:35am

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said his team are struggling to such an extent that even in-form Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah would fail to make much of an impression as part of the side.

Spurs, who face the Premier League leaders in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final later on Wednesday, have dropped to 12th in the league and lost three of their last four games.

While Salah has scored 21 goals and provided 17 assists in all competitions, Postecoglou said the 32-year-old Egyptian would have his work cut out delivering similar figures for the London side this season.

Leading the league feels different this time, says Liverpool’s Salah

“Mo is a world-class player but if you put him in our team now I’m not sure he’ll have that same level of performance because of the situation we’re in as a group,” he told reporters.

“You need a team that’s in good form, creating opportunities, playing on the front foot, having a really solid foundation of a defence that is ­cohesive. None of these things exist at the moment (at Spurs).

“We’re ­relying on individual moments.”

On the flip side, Postecoglou said Spurs captain Son Heung-min, who has scored just seven goals in all competitions this season, would thrive in the current Liverpool side.

“I’d hazard to say that if you put Sonny in Liverpool’s team, I reckon his goalscoring return would be decent,” Postecoglou said.

“But when we’re at our best, I still think you’ll see Sonny’s return.”

Spurs activated a one-year extension in the 32-year-old South Korean forward’s contract on Tuesday.

