Sports

Leading the league feels different this time, says Liverpool’s Salah

Reuters Published December 27, 2024

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said he senses something different about the way the club are performing as Premier League leaders this season after they secured a 3-1 comeback win over Leicester City to move seven points clear.

Leicester took a shock sixth-minute lead through Jordan Ayew on Thursday but goals from Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Salah turned the tide at Anfield.

Liverpool are now firm title favourites but have faltered before from similar positions, most notably in the 2018–19 season when they had a sizeable lead but eventually finished behind Manchester City.

Liverpool held but Slot salutes ‘special’ Salah

“It feels different but the important thing is we need to stay humble,” Salah, who leads the league with 16 goals, told Amazon Prime.

“We had a few injuries when we were ahead (previously) and we lose it in the end.

Hopefully we carry on like that with no injuries and we go on and win it.

“This one is very special. Hopefully we win the Premier League for this club - it’s something I dream of.” Liverpool next travel to face West Ham United on Sunday before hosting Manchester United on Jan. 5.

