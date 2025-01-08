AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Pakistan

2025 will be the year of progress, stability, says federal minister

Nuzhat Nazar Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 07:03am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Tuesday, emphasised that sports and politics should not be mixed.

He highlighted Pakistan’s achievements in sports and expressed optimism about 2025 being a year of progress and political stability.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Media Cricket League 2025 at Shalimar Cricket Ground, the minister reiterated the importance of fostering positive activities through sports.

He congratulated all sponsors, including the Jang Media Group, and participating teams, stressing the need for further promoting sportsmanship.

He praised the dynamic young players and stated that sports contribute to a positive societal outlook.

Referring to Pakistan’s infrastructure, he lauded the country’s readiness to host international tournaments, including the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

“Hosting such events will improve Pakistan’s global image and provide youth with opportunities to learn and engage with the sport,” he said.

Attaullah Tarar credited Mohsin Naqvi, chairman PCB, for excellent arrangements, particularly for the renovation of Gaddafi Stadium and upgrading other facilities.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s successful organisation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit as proof of the country’s capability to host large-scale events.

The minister noted the improvement in Pakistan’s economy, including a record-breaking performance of the stock exchange, declining inflation, and a stable exchange rate. He introduced the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, a vision to propel Pakistan forward with sports as a key component.

Answering questions, he called for maintaining sportsmanship in every sphere of life and urged critics to avoid harming the country’s image. He underscored the importance of dialogue among politicians for resolving issues and ensuring political stability in 2025.

He also mentioned reforms in state media organisations, including revamping PTV and introducing private sector talent. Plans for reforms in Radio Pakistan, with a focus on commentary, were also discussed.

The minister also urged to respect women in politics and called for an end to trolling for personal or political gain.

