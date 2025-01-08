Markets Print 2025-01-08
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 07, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 110,423.32
High: 116,843.41
Low: 113,677.50
Net Change: 202.45
Volume (000): 401,227
Value (000): 30,563,989
Makt Cap (000) 3,439,342,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,725.24
NET CH (-) 126.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,972.66
NET CH (+) 46.58
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,082.05
NET CH (-) 195.91
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,613.69
NET CH (+) 99.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,289.52
NET CH (-) 5.79
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,606.29
NET CH (+) 74.49
------------------------------------
As on: 07-January-2025
====================================
