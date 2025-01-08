KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 07, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 110,423.32 High: 116,843.41 Low: 113,677.50 Net Change: 202.45 Volume (000): 401,227 Value (000): 30,563,989 Makt Cap (000) 3,439,342,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,725.24 NET CH (-) 126.99 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,972.66 NET CH (+) 46.58 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,082.05 NET CH (-) 195.91 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,613.69 NET CH (+) 99.23 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,289.52 NET CH (-) 5.79 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,606.29 NET CH (+) 74.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-January-2025 ====================================

