Sri Lanka shares end marginally lower as real estate, utilities drag

Sri Lankan shares closed marginally lower on Tuesday, dragged by the real estate and utilities sectors.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.15% lower at 15,854.64.

Lanka Credit and Business Finance and Ceylon Printers were the top losers by percentage on the index, down 7.7% each.

Trading volume on the index rose to 676.9 million shares from 358.7 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as real estate, consumer discretionary drag

The equity market’s turnover fell to 4.56 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($15.4 million) from 8.58 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors net sold stocks worth 156.5 million rupees, while domestic investors net bought shares worth 4.45 billion rupees, the data showed.