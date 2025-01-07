AIRLINK 210.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
10 gunmen dead in clash with Mexico security forces

Published 07 Jan, 2025

CELAYA: Security forces clashed with gunmen on Monday in one of Mexico’s most violent states, leaving 10 suspected criminals dead and three police officers injured, authorities said.

The early morning shootout happened during a joint patrol by police and the military in the municipality of Yuriria in Guanajuato, a central industrial region that is also home to warring drug cartels.

The Guanajuato state security department initially reported that eight gunmen had been killed, but later said two more bodies had been found with gunshot wounds.

“With this discovery, it is confirmed that there are 10 members (of a criminal group) neutralized,” it said.

Security personnel employed a “legitimate and proportional use of force” during the clash, in which three police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement.

Mexico detains two suspects in death of migration officer

A dozen firearms were seized along with several stolen vehicles and ballistic vests, it added.

Violence in Guanajuato is linked to ongoing conflict between the local Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation cartel, one of the most powerful in the Latin American nation.

Drug-related violence has seen more than 450,000 people killed in Mexico since the government deployed the army to combat trafficking in 2006, according to official figures.

And gang-related violence has shown no sign of abating since Claudia Sheinbaum took office on October 1, becoming Mexico’s first woman president.

She has ruled out declaring war on the cartels and instead proposed to continue her predecessor’s strategy of using social policy to tackle crime at its roots, while also making better use of intelligence.

