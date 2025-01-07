Markets Print 2025-01-07
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 06, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 278.19 280.00 AED 75.67 76.20
EURO 287.20 289.24 SAR 73.97 74.45
GBP 346.25 349.15 INTERBANK 278.45 278.65
JPY 1.74 1.80
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments