BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 06, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 116,255.13
High: 118,735.10
Low: 115,941.95
Net Change: 1331.85
Volume (000): 369,828
Value (000): 25,914,775
Makt Cap (000) 3,445,340,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,852.23
NET CH (-) 199.58
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,926.08
NET CH (-) 171.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,277.96
NET CH (-) 148.38
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,514.46
NET CH (+) 23.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,295.31
NET CH (-) 427.69
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,531.80
NET CH (-) 166.07
------------------------------------
As on: 06-January-2025
====================================
