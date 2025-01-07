KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 06, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 116,255.13 High: 118,735.10 Low: 115,941.95 Net Change: 1331.85 Volume (000): 369,828 Value (000): 25,914,775 Makt Cap (000) 3,445,340,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,852.23 NET CH (-) 199.58 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,926.08 NET CH (-) 171.65 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,277.96 NET CH (-) 148.38 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,514.46 NET CH (+) 23.43 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,295.31 NET CH (-) 427.69 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,531.80 NET CH (-) 166.07 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-January-2025 ====================================

