Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as real estate, consumer discretionary drag

  • CSE All-Share index settled 1.06% lower at 15,878.60
Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 04:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, hurt by real estate and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.06% lower at 15,878.60.

Hunter & Company Plc and HDFC Bank of Sri Lanka were the top losers on the index, down 12.4% and 11.6%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 358.7 million shares from 554.9 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares snap 26-day winning streak

The equity market’s turnover fell to 8.58 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($29.06 million) from 11.49 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 496.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 8.27 billion rupees, the data showed.

