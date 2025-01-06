AIRLINK 218.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
Business & Finance

Xpeng, Volkswagen to build ultra-fast charging network in China

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 11:29am

BEIJING: China’s Xpeng Motors and Volkswagen have agreed to expand their partnership to cooperate on ultra-fast electric vehicle charging networks in China, the automakers said on Monday.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to open their respective fast-charging networks to each other’s customers, which comprise more than 20,000 charging piles across 420 cities in China, they said in a joint statement.

They will also explore the joint construction of co-branded ultra-fast charging stations.

Volkswagen nears deal with unions to keep car plants open, Bloomberg says

Xpeng and Volkswagen forged a partnership in 2023, when Volkswagen bought 4.99% of Xpeng for around $700 million with plans to jointly launch two Volkswagen-branded EV models by 2026.

Volkswagen later said it had developed a new architecture for intelligent and electric cars with Xpeng which the German automaker said would help it offer more affordable EVs in its biggest market.

