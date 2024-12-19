AGL 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 198.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-2.3%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
DCL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
DFML 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.3%)
DGKC 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.43%)
FCCL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
FFBL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
FFL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.8%)
HUBC 130.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
KEL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.17%)
KOSM 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
NBP 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-7.35%)
OGDC 216.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-2.06%)
PAEL 39.48 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.6%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.15%)
PPL 192.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.37 (-2.71%)
PRL 40.63 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.1%)
PTC 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
SEARL 105.99 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (2.85%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TOMCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
TREET 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
TRG 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.14%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.09%)
BR100 11,857 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.28%)
BR30 36,955 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.07%)
KSE100 110,028 Decreased By -1042.8 (-0.94%)
KSE30 34,581 Decreased By -327.8 (-0.94%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Volkswagen nears deal with unions to keep car plants open, Bloomberg says

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 11:44am

BERLIN: Volkswagen and labour unions are nearing an agreement to restructure the brand without closing factories in Germany, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The management is willing to keep plants running and restore job security agreements until 2030 in exchange for workers foregoing bonus payments, the sources said.

Volkswagen considers historic German plant closures

Additional cost-cutting measures include moving production of the Golf hatchback from Germany’s Wolfsburg factory to Mexico, and ending the production of VW-branded electric vehicles in Zwickau to trim capacity, according to the sources.

Volkswagen

Comments

200 characters

Volkswagen nears deal with unions to keep car plants open, Bloomberg says

Tax laws bill tabled in NA: Govt steps up pressure on non-filers

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 falls to 109,000 amid correction

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Purchase of used vessels by PNSC: PPRA declines to give final opinion

Read more stories