HANOI: Vietnam exported 590,000 metric tons of rice in December, up 19.9% from the same month a year earlier, government data released on Monday showed. For all of last year, the country exported 9 million tons of rice, up 11% from 2023.

BD issues tender to buy 50,000 tons of rice

Rice export revenue over the year rose 21% to $5.6 billion, the General Statistics Office said.