BD issues tender to buy 50,000 tons of rice

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice, traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Jan. 9. A previously issued tender from Bangladesh also seeking 50,000 tons of rice closes on Jan. 1. The tender continues heavy rice purchasing by Bangladesh in international markets. Floods in Bangladesh in August and October this year destroyed an estimated 1.1 million metric tons of rice, prompting the country to expand imports of the staple grain to cool rising food prices.

The new tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla. The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.