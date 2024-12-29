AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-29

BD issues tender to buy 50,000 tons of rice

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice, traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Jan. 9. A previously issued tender from Bangladesh also seeking 50,000 tons of rice closes on Jan. 1. The tender continues heavy rice purchasing by Bangladesh in international markets. Floods in Bangladesh in August and October this year destroyed an estimated 1.1 million metric tons of rice, prompting the country to expand imports of the staple grain to cool rising food prices.

The new tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla. The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

Bangladesh Rice

Comments

200 characters

BD issues tender to buy 50,000 tons of rice

PM orders strict action against power theft

Afghan border: infiltration attempts foiled

Russia cuts export duty on peas, chickpeas and lentils

PTA data reveals ‘Number of cellular subscribers, 3G/4G users declines in Nov’

Punjab health sector: CM’s initiatives set new ‘records’ of public service

Soldier killed in border clash

Talks to Taliban: PTI shifts blame to Bajwa

Tax cuts, debt reined in as Italy adopts 2025 budget

2024 termed ‘an active year’ for country’s diplomacy

MWM sit-ins bring Karachi to standstill

Read more stories