US to ease aid restrictions for Syria in limited show of support for new government, WSJ reports

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 08:53am

The Biden administration plans to announce Monday that it will ease restrictions on humanitarian aid for Syria, speeding delivery of basic supplies without lifting sanctions that restrict other assistance to the new government in Damascus, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Syria’s new rulers name foreign minister amid push for international relations

The step, approved by the administration over the weekend, authorizes the Treasury Department to issue waivers to aid groups and companies providing essentials such as water, electricity and other humanitarian supplies, the WSJ reported citing officials.

