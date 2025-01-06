Futures spread up 17.26pc

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 623bps to 17.26 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes declined by 52.8 percent to 217.00 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 460.10 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 61.9 percent to Rs9.69 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs25.42 billion.

