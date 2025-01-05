AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
UK airports reopen runways after snow disruption

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2025 09:47pm
Stow-on-the-Wold, central England, on January 5, 2025 as heavy snow across parts of England are set to cause disruption. Photo: AFP
Stow-on-the-Wold, central England, on January 5, 2025 as heavy snow across parts of England are set to cause disruption. Photo: AFP

LONDON: Airports in England reopened Sunday after heavy snow across large parts of England forced runway closures.

Airports in northwestern Manchester and Liverpool, central Birmingham and western Bristol reopened following earlier flight suspensions.

But northern Leeds Bradford airport said its runway would be closed until further notice.

Airport chiefs warned of delays due to planes being out of place.

The Met Office said Bingley in northern England had seen 12 centimetres (4.7 inches) of snow overnight.

Japan urges 200,000 people to evacuate due to heavy rain

Higher ground in Wales and northern England was forecast to see up to 30 cm of snow.

Some rural communities above 300 metres (1,000 feet) could be cut off with up to 40 cm of snow, the Met Office said.

The snow left some key roads in northern England closed with the rail line between northern Leeds and Halifax closed suspended due to the weather conditions.

The National Grid said it was working to restore power after outages in central and southwest England and south Wales.

