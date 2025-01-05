AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Uzbekistan plans to launch direct flight to Karachi: ambassador

APP Published January 5, 2025
Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev has said that the Uzbek government plans to introduce a new direct flight route between Uzbekistan and Karachi this year, describing it a significant step to foster closer ties between the two nations.

During his official visit to Karachi from January 2-4, Ambassador Tukhtaev addressed the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and members of the business community in Sindh’s metropolis.

PIA flights’ resumption to Europe will prove to be milestone: Aleem

He highlighted the historic and brotherly relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, underpinned by shared cultural and religious affinities.

“Our two nations are closer than ever, thanks to the realisation of the long-awaited vision of regional connectivity,” the ambassador said, emphasising the ongoing efforts to enhance economic cooperation and strategic collaboration.

Ambassador Tukhtaev shared that Uzbekistan implemented a soft visa regime for Pakistani citizens in September 2023, facilitating business and tourist travel.

Highlighting the trade potential, the ambassador noted that mutual trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan tripled over the past five years, rising from $122 million in 2019 to $387 million in 2023.

He stressed the untapped opportunities for further collaboration, particularly in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather and tannery, food processing, and agribusiness.

Ambassador Tukhtaev also commended the success of the “Made in Pakistan” single-country exhibition held in Tashkent last June, which provided an invaluable platform for entrepreneurs from both nations to forge new trade and investment agreements.

Building on the momentum, he announced plans for a “Made in Uzbekistan” industrial exhibition in Karachi later this year, expressing confidence that it would further strengthen economic ties.

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

The ambassador extended an invitation to a delegation from the KCCI to visit Uzbekistan and explore investment opportunities in regions such as Bukhara, Sirdarya, Surkhondarya, and Kashkadarya. He assured full support from the Uzbek Embassy in facilitating government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings during such visits.

“Uzbekistan offers a safe, conducive, and liberal environment for investment,” he stated, urging Pakistani businesses to capitalise on opportunities in various sectors where Sindh excels. He also welcomed an idea of organising B2B meetings alongside business delegation visits to materialise trade and investment prospects.

