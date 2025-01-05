Kurram: DC among 6 injured in gun attack

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud along with five other security personnel was seriously injured as a result of targeted gun attack on convoy of official vehicles in area near Bagan on Saturday.

The unidentified assailants fired at a convoy of official vehicles when DC along with other officials was travelling. The injured including DC Javedullah Mehsud, FC and police personnel were immediately rushed to Thal CMH for treatment.

Later, the injured Deputy Commissioner was shifted to Peshawar via helicopter after having undergone a minor surgery in CMH, said the official sources.

Local journalists from Parachinar, Azmat Alizai and Hidayatullah Pasdar told this scribe by telephone that Saturday’s incident comes as an aid caravan carrying food and other basic necessities was expected to leave for Kurram, ending the over 80-day-long road blockade of the region.

After receiving initial medical assistance at Ali Zai Hospital, other injured were shifted to CMH Thal. The security forces have cordoned off the area for investigation.

It is worth mentioning here that two warring sides of tense Kurram region have entered into a 14-point peace agreement in Kohat on Thursday. The hurriedly called emergency jirga of Turi Bangash Tribe was convened in Parachinar to condemn the incident, terming it deeply unfortunate.

According to agreed peace deal, a convoy consisting of 80 trucks carrying food items and daily necessities was scheduled to leave for Upper Kurram, Parachinar, with strict security measures in place but was stopped due to tense situation, local journalists said.

They revealed that Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud had gone to Bagan area to clear the main highway for the convoy when his vehicle was ambushed. As a result, Javedullah Mehsud, FC personnel Rafiullah, Razaan Khan, and DC Kurram’s security guard, Police Constable Misal Khan, among others, sustained bullet injuries.

KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur and spokesperson for the provincial government, Barrister Saif, strongly condemned the attack on DC Javedullah Mehsud in Bagan, Lower Kurram.

Barrister Saif said that situation in the area is now under control and security forces are undertaking efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The KPK government spokesperson said that the 80-vehicle convoy has been temporarily halted and will resume once the situation normalises. Repeated gun attacks and clashes in Bagan and Uchat areas have led to the closure of land routes for nearly three months, creating shortages of food, fuel and medicines making lives difficult.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the firing incident on the convoy of government vehicles in Lower Kurram. He emphasised the need for strict action against those responsible for attack. He also offered prayer for the swift recovery of all injured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement that horrific attempts made to sabotage recently agreed peace deal. He said those trying to disrupt law and order and enemies of humanity will not be allowed to succeed in their designs.

The KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur has also sought a report on the incident from relevant authorities. He said we will not allow derailing the hard-earned peace agreement.

