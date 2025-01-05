Gold prices decline notably

KARACHI: Gold prices declined notably on Saturday, mirroring the global downturn as bullion value dropped below $2, 650 per ounce, traders said.

The precious metal lost a value by Rs1,200 and Rs1,029, trading at Rs275, 700 per tola and Rs236, 368 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

International gold bullion value fell by $18, selling at $2, 639 per ounce while silver was available for $29 per ounce.

Local silver prices held steady at Rs3350 per tola and Rs2, 972.08 per 10 grams, the association added.

The open market may offer gold and silver at rates differing those announced by the association.

