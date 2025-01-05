AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-05

Kashmiris to observe ‘Right to Self-DeterminationDay’ today

APP Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and world over will observe the Right to Self-Determination Day today, renewing their pledge to continue their struggle for freedom through the plebiscite, as acknowledged by the United Nations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, it was on January 5, 1949, when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future through the UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The day will be marked by various activities, including rallies, seminars, and conferences around the world, to remind the UN of its obligation to implement its relevant resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute and end the suffering of Kashmiris under Indian brutalities.

LOC Kashmiris UNSC

