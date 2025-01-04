Parachinar standoff persists as roads remain closed

PARACHINAR: A peace accord reached between warring tribes in Kurram has failed to end the protest in Parachinar, where residents continue to face road blockades, leading to severe shortages of food and medicines.

Despite subzero temperatures, protesters are staging a sit-in, demanding resolution of their grievances before opening the roads.

The Grand Jirga, formed to mediate the dispute, finalised a peace agreement two days ago (on Wednesday, January 1) after both sides signed a seven-page document comprising 14 key points.

The accord includes the demolition of bunkers, surrender of heavy weapons to the authorities, and strict adherence to previous agreements, including the 2008 Murree Agreement.

Barrister Saif, spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial government, confirmed the signing of the agreement. He stated that both sides agreed to follow the directives of the provincial APEX Committee.

The agreement also mandates cooperation between village elders, peace committees, and law enforcement agencies for long-term stability. However, local activist Mir Afzal Khan has declared that protests will continue until roads are fully reopened, asserting that the people’s demands must be addressed before any further action.

Meanwhile, the ongoing road closures have created a humanitarian crisis in the region, with essential supplies running low. Citizens are calling on authorities to urgently restore normalcy.

The seven-page peace agreement has 14 points to which both parties agreed, along with the Grand Jirga members. The document stated that members of the Kurram Peace Committee and both sides would be bound to uphold the Muree Agreement 2008 and all other agreements for the benefit of locals and the establishment of peace.

The agreement allowed the authorities to take strict action against those trespassing on roads while the village and peace committee would also cooperate with the government and law enforcement agencies.

In case of any untoward incident on the main road, the area people would be bound to prove their innocence in line with the Kurram district traditions.

It said those harbouring and feeding miscreants would be considered guilty under the law and traditions. The decisions of the KP Apex Committee would be followed to ensure the security of the road. Regarding the repatriation of displaced persons under the Murree Agreement, the jirga agreed that they would be rehabilitated in their native areas and no hurdles would be created in this process. To this effect, a sub-committee would be formed under the chairmanship of the Kurram deputy commissioner, assisted by the district police officer and two members each from the Upper and Lower Kurram sides. This committee would be responsible for addressing the hurdles and reservations regarding the repatriation of displaced persons.

In addition to this, the longstanding land disputes in Gedu, Pewar Alizai, Balishkhel, Dandar, Ghoz Ghari, Nisti Kot, Kunj Alizai, Shorko, Sadda, and Bagan Alizai would be resolved in the light of revenue records, local traditions, and the land commission terms of reference.

The land commission would immediately start working in the designated areas, and the peace committee, district administration, and law enforcement agencies would lend support to it. Similarly, in those areas where Section 144 was already imposed, both parties would be made to implement previous orders as well as previously resolved disputes. The jirga also agreed to ban the display of weapons and collecting donations for purchasing arms.

Both parties would provide a course of action to authorities within a fortnight regarding bans on arms in line with the provincial cabinet’s decision.