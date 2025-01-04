AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-04

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2025 06:30am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Jan 03, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        02-Jan-25      23-Dec-24      20-Dec-24      19-Dec-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105392       0.105052       0.105069       0.104976
Euro                             0.793993       0.796927       0.796765       0.796526
Japanese yen                                   0.0048949     0.00485814      0.0049484
U.K. pound                       0.957508       0.961979       0.959263       0.965448
U.S. dollar                      0.769299       0.766792       0.766858       0.766259
Algerian dinar                   0.005662      0.0056878     0.00569899      0.0057105
Australian dollar                0.478273       0.479935       0.477446       0.477073
Botswana pula                                  0.0556691      0.0555205       0.055707
Brazilian real                   0.123921       0.124467       0.126182        0.12392
Brunei dollar                    0.565536       0.566149         0.5637       0.562805
Canadian dollar                  0.533568                                     0.533235
Chilean peso                     0.000772      0.0007736     0.00076967      0.0007752
Czech koruna                     0.031531      0.0316621      0.0317303      0.0317292
Danish krone                     0.106458       0.106842       0.106785       0.106754
Indian rupee                     0.008968      0.0090135     0.00901253       0.009007
Israeli New Shekel               0.210767       0.210138       0.210098       0.211791
Korean won                       0.000523      0.0005287     0.00052898      0.0005333
Kuwaiti dinar                                    2.48999                       2.48745
Malaysian ringgit                0.171814       0.170816       0.169941       0.170204
Mauritian rupee                                0.0162523      0.0162079      0.0161651
Mexican peso                     0.037179      0.0379698      0.0381455      0.0374878
New Zealand dollar                              0.432931       0.430859       0.431021
Norwegian krone                  0.067762      0.0674963      0.0671328      0.0674203
Omani rial                        2.00078        1.99426                       1.99287
Peruvian sol                     0.205365                                     0.205211
Philippine peso                  0.013299      0.0130243       0.012998      0.0129907
Polish zloty                     0.186637       0.187251       0.187029       0.187148
Qatari riyal                     0.211346       0.210657                      0.210511
Russian ruble                                  0.0075461     0.00749296      0.0074092
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.205146                                     0.204336
Singapore dollar                 0.565536       0.566149         0.5637       0.562805
South African rand               0.041007      0.0417066      0.0418102      0.0419218
Swedish krona                    0.069513      0.0693945      0.0694288      0.0694897
Swiss franc                                     0.855222       0.857687       0.855104
Thai baht                        0.022494      0.0223816      0.0221802      0.0221424
Trinidadian dollar               0.114136       0.113505                      0.113362
U.A.E. dirham                    0.209476       0.208793                      0.208648
Uruguayan peso                   0.017524      0.0173651                     0.0171315
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Govt plans to set up 100MW solar project in GB

PSW unifies 7 large govt entities for data sharing

Reverse repo purchase, OMO: SBP pumps Rs2.43trn into the market

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.26pc

Dar to visit Dhaka next month

Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair: 16-member team of businesspeople to take part

Chengdu official says will make $700m investment in Punjab

CJP calls JCP meeting for high courts judges’ appointment

Removal of obstacles from Red Line BRT project: Sharjeel sets strict deadline of five days

NA body concerned at delay in implementation of NHA’s projects

Read more stories