WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 03, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 02-Jan-25 23-Dec-24 20-Dec-24 19-Dec-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105392 0.105052 0.105069 0.104976 Euro 0.793993 0.796927 0.796765 0.796526 Japanese yen 0.0048949 0.00485814 0.0049484 U.K. pound 0.957508 0.961979 0.959263 0.965448 U.S. dollar 0.769299 0.766792 0.766858 0.766259 Algerian dinar 0.005662 0.0056878 0.00569899 0.0057105 Australian dollar 0.478273 0.479935 0.477446 0.477073 Botswana pula 0.0556691 0.0555205 0.055707 Brazilian real 0.123921 0.124467 0.126182 0.12392 Brunei dollar 0.565536 0.566149 0.5637 0.562805 Canadian dollar 0.533568 0.533235 Chilean peso 0.000772 0.0007736 0.00076967 0.0007752 Czech koruna 0.031531 0.0316621 0.0317303 0.0317292 Danish krone 0.106458 0.106842 0.106785 0.106754 Indian rupee 0.008968 0.0090135 0.00901253 0.009007 Israeli New Shekel 0.210767 0.210138 0.210098 0.211791 Korean won 0.000523 0.0005287 0.00052898 0.0005333 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48999 2.48745 Malaysian ringgit 0.171814 0.170816 0.169941 0.170204 Mauritian rupee 0.0162523 0.0162079 0.0161651 Mexican peso 0.037179 0.0379698 0.0381455 0.0374878 New Zealand dollar 0.432931 0.430859 0.431021 Norwegian krone 0.067762 0.0674963 0.0671328 0.0674203 Omani rial 2.00078 1.99426 1.99287 Peruvian sol 0.205365 0.205211 Philippine peso 0.013299 0.0130243 0.012998 0.0129907 Polish zloty 0.186637 0.187251 0.187029 0.187148 Qatari riyal 0.211346 0.210657 0.210511 Russian ruble 0.0075461 0.00749296 0.0074092 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205146 0.204336 Singapore dollar 0.565536 0.566149 0.5637 0.562805 South African rand 0.041007 0.0417066 0.0418102 0.0419218 Swedish krona 0.069513 0.0693945 0.0694288 0.0694897 Swiss franc 0.855222 0.857687 0.855104 Thai baht 0.022494 0.0223816 0.0221802 0.0221424 Trinidadian dollar 0.114136 0.113505 0.113362 U.A.E. dirham 0.209476 0.208793 0.208648 Uruguayan peso 0.017524 0.0173651 0.0171315 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025