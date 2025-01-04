WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 03, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 02-Jan-25 23-Dec-24 20-Dec-24 19-Dec-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105392 0.105052 0.105069 0.104976
Euro 0.793993 0.796927 0.796765 0.796526
Japanese yen 0.0048949 0.00485814 0.0049484
U.K. pound 0.957508 0.961979 0.959263 0.965448
U.S. dollar 0.769299 0.766792 0.766858 0.766259
Algerian dinar 0.005662 0.0056878 0.00569899 0.0057105
Australian dollar 0.478273 0.479935 0.477446 0.477073
Botswana pula 0.0556691 0.0555205 0.055707
Brazilian real 0.123921 0.124467 0.126182 0.12392
Brunei dollar 0.565536 0.566149 0.5637 0.562805
Canadian dollar 0.533568 0.533235
Chilean peso 0.000772 0.0007736 0.00076967 0.0007752
Czech koruna 0.031531 0.0316621 0.0317303 0.0317292
Danish krone 0.106458 0.106842 0.106785 0.106754
Indian rupee 0.008968 0.0090135 0.00901253 0.009007
Israeli New Shekel 0.210767 0.210138 0.210098 0.211791
Korean won 0.000523 0.0005287 0.00052898 0.0005333
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48999 2.48745
Malaysian ringgit 0.171814 0.170816 0.169941 0.170204
Mauritian rupee 0.0162523 0.0162079 0.0161651
Mexican peso 0.037179 0.0379698 0.0381455 0.0374878
New Zealand dollar 0.432931 0.430859 0.431021
Norwegian krone 0.067762 0.0674963 0.0671328 0.0674203
Omani rial 2.00078 1.99426 1.99287
Peruvian sol 0.205365 0.205211
Philippine peso 0.013299 0.0130243 0.012998 0.0129907
Polish zloty 0.186637 0.187251 0.187029 0.187148
Qatari riyal 0.211346 0.210657 0.210511
Russian ruble 0.0075461 0.00749296 0.0074092
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205146 0.204336
Singapore dollar 0.565536 0.566149 0.5637 0.562805
South African rand 0.041007 0.0417066 0.0418102 0.0419218
Swedish krona 0.069513 0.0693945 0.0694288 0.0694897
Swiss franc 0.855222 0.857687 0.855104
Thai baht 0.022494 0.0223816 0.0221802 0.0221424
Trinidadian dollar 0.114136 0.113505 0.113362
U.A.E. dirham 0.209476 0.208793 0.208648
Uruguayan peso 0.017524 0.0173651 0.0171315
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments