Dec SRB collection grows 27pc YoY

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has reported a significant increase in revenue collection for December 2024, reaching Rs27.03 billion compared to Rs21.30 billion in December 2023, marking a strong 27 percent growth.

The upward trajectory in revenue collection continued during the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25, with total collections reaching Rs133.14 billion against Rs108.59 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, registering an impressive increase of 23 percent.

The substantial growth in revenue collection reflects the effectiveness of SRB’s tax administration measures, indicating strong progress toward achieving its annual revenue target.

