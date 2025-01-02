AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
World

10 people injured in New York City shooting incident

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 07:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ten people were injured in a mass shooting in the New York City borough of Queens late on New Year’s Day, the New York Police Department said in a news briefing early on Thursday.

The injured in the incident outside a private events club late on Wednesday evening included six females and four males and all were expected to recover, police said.

The incident occurred when 3-4 males opened fire toward a crowd outside the club, the NYPD said. Users took to social media expressing shock at the incident and sharing pictures of police deployment at the site.

Three killed in Wisconsin school shooting, including shooter, police say

Police ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack.

The incident came hours after two other acts of violence elsewhere in the U.S. on New Year’s Day. In New Orleans, a truck plowed into a street crowded with New Year’s revelers, killing 15 people, and in Las Vegas a Tesla truck exploded outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven.

U.S. authorities were scrambling to track down suspects related to the New Orleans and Las Vegas incidents and also investigating possible terrorism angles.

