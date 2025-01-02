AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Turkish group bids below minimum fee for Islamabad Airport operations

  • Matter will now be referred to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is advising Islamabad on the outsourcing, before Pakistan takes a decision on whether the bid can go through
Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 07:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KARACHI: A Turkish consortium, the sole bidder to take over the operations of Pakistan’s Islamabad airport, has offered a concession fee below the minimum threshold, the chairman of the bid evaluation committee said on Thursday.

The cash-strapped South Asian country is looking to generate revenue by speeding up a privatisation push, including outsourcing the running of three major airports.

The consortium, comprising Terminal Yapi, ERG Insaat and ERG UK, bid to pay the government 47% of its revenue from operations in the form of a concession fee, short of the 56% minimum set by the government, the aviation and airports authority said.

The matter will now be referred to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a member of the World Bank Group, which is advising Islamabad on the outsourcing – before Pakistan takes a decision on whether the bid can go through.

Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

“The details of the financial proposal will … be presented and forwarded to the IFC for further evaluation and submission of final reports,” said Sadiq ur Rehman, the chairman of the bid evaluation committee and deputy director general of Pakistan Airports Authority.

Pakistan is also looking to offload a 60% stake in debt-ridden airline PIA to raise funds and reform state-owned enterprises as envisaged under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund programme.

A failed attempt to privatise the national flag carrier in October also received a single offer, well below the asking price.

Pakistan Islamabad airport Airport operations

Comments

200 characters

Turkish group bids below minimum fee for Islamabad Airport operations

Second round of talks: PTI seeks time to consult Imran Khan on ‘list of demands’

Volatility seen at PSX, KSE-100 closes nearly flat

First session of 2025: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Veon Group invests $15mn in Mobilink Bank to fuel growth, tech advancement

Efforts underway to make nuclear Pakistan an economic power: Dar

FO expresses concern over Indian extraterritorial killings in Pakistan

Eyeing stronger Pakistan-US ties, Aurangzeb advocates diaspora engagement

PBC urges govt to avoid past mistakes, identifies five risks to Pakistan’s economy

Sale of petroleum products up 3% in December amid higher demand

Read more stories