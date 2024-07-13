AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

Ali Hussain Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Steering Committee on Outsourcing Airports has allowed extension in the bid submission date for Islamabad airport for another two months with a direction that potential bidders should be engaged and fully supported by ensuring maximum participation in the bidding process.

The 11th Meeting of Steering Committee on Outsourcing of Airports was held under chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday. It was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Tariq Bajwa (Special invitee), Secretary Aviation, Secretary Law, Secretary BOI and Country Director IFC.

According to a statement issued by the office of the spokesperson of Foreign Office, the Secretary Aviation briefed the Committee that Islamabad airport outsourcing project has attracted interest from various airport operators including those from Europe.

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

He stated that some of these operators have formed consortium with local investors and are undertaking legal and financial due diligence. It was further informed that their teams have visited Islamabad airport recently.

However, in view of the complexity of the project, four potential bidders have requested for an extension in the bid submission date, fixed for 15th July, with a view to allowing them to complete their due diligence. “Such an extension will allow more competition and thus better value for the project. IFC, the Transaction Advisor for the project, supported this proposal,” said the statement. It added that the Steering Committee allowed extension in the bid submission date for two months.

The Steering Committee further directed that the potential bidders shall be engaged and fully supported by the Ministry of Aviation and IFC for early completion of the due diligence and ensuring maximum participation in the bidding process. It further decided to closely supervise this process to ensure that no further extension is required.

While speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the project for leveraging maximum revenue potential of Islamabad Airport as well as enhancing passenger experience. He undertook to take all measures to ensure that the outsourcing project is completed in the shortest possible time in the most transparent manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

