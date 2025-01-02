FAS implementation: Pakistan Customs posts 27pc revenue increase in Dec

KARACHI: The revenue of Pakistan Customs saw a remarkable increase of 27 percent in December 2024 following the implementation of the new Faceless Assessment System.

According to the details, the Customs department collected a revenue of Rs 287 billion in December 2024, marking a 27% increase compared to the collection of Rs 226 billion in the preceding month of last fiscal year.

Chief Collector of Customs, Jamil Nasir, reported that the new system has successfully processed 14,000 Goods Declarations (GDs) since its implementation.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has welcomed this new system, noting its effectiveness in reducing corruption and expediting cargo clearance at ports.

“While we had some initial reservations, the system is now performing exceptionally well,” said Saqib Fayyaz, Senior Vice President of FPCCI. He highlighted that the new system has resulted in a 72% reduction in physical examinations, with document clearance now taking only two to three hours.

Asif Sakhi, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan, emphasized that the new faceless system has eliminated port backlogs entirely. “Previously, cargo clearance took three days. Now, 50% of cargo is cleared within 24 hours,” Sakhi stated.

The new system has deliberately removed all direct mobile and personal contact between Customs officers and traders to eliminate corruption opportunities. This modernization aligns with the government’s policy to facilitate business activities and ensure prompt, efficient clearance procedures.

Arshad Khurshid, Executive Committee Member of the All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA), particularly praised Chief Collector Jamil Nasir and his team for their efforts in implementing the system and reducing backlogs.

He suggested the introduction of an online complaint management system for day-to-day issues, while noting that some delays still persist at the quality assurance level.

The success of this new system represents a significant step forward to modernize Customs operations and improve trade efficiency while reducing corruption.

