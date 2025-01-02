AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-02

FAS implementation: Pakistan Customs posts 27pc revenue increase in Dec

Recorder Report Published 02 Jan, 2025 05:56am

KARACHI: The revenue of Pakistan Customs saw a remarkable increase of 27 percent in December 2024 following the implementation of the new Faceless Assessment System.

According to the details, the Customs department collected a revenue of Rs 287 billion in December 2024, marking a 27% increase compared to the collection of Rs 226 billion in the preceding month of last fiscal year.

Chief Collector of Customs, Jamil Nasir, reported that the new system has successfully processed 14,000 Goods Declarations (GDs) since its implementation.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has welcomed this new system, noting its effectiveness in reducing corruption and expediting cargo clearance at ports.

“While we had some initial reservations, the system is now performing exceptionally well,” said Saqib Fayyaz, Senior Vice President of FPCCI. He highlighted that the new system has resulted in a 72% reduction in physical examinations, with document clearance now taking only two to three hours.

Asif Sakhi, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan, emphasized that the new faceless system has eliminated port backlogs entirely. “Previously, cargo clearance took three days. Now, 50% of cargo is cleared within 24 hours,” Sakhi stated.

The new system has deliberately removed all direct mobile and personal contact between Customs officers and traders to eliminate corruption opportunities. This modernization aligns with the government’s policy to facilitate business activities and ensure prompt, efficient clearance procedures.

Arshad Khurshid, Executive Committee Member of the All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA), particularly praised Chief Collector Jamil Nasir and his team for their efforts in implementing the system and reducing backlogs.

He suggested the introduction of an online complaint management system for day-to-day issues, while noting that some delays still persist at the quality assurance level.

The success of this new system represents a significant step forward to modernize Customs operations and improve trade efficiency while reducing corruption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PAKISTAN CUSTOMS revenue increase

Comments

200 characters

FAS implementation: Pakistan Customs posts 27pc revenue increase in Dec

Govt decides to create ‘Minerals Division’

SIFC Apex Committee to meet today

Power consumption growth: GEPCO cites net metering as major hurdle

Fresh hiring directed: PM says ‘no’ to adjusting Gencos’ staff in Discos

Prioritising imported RLNG to domestic gas harms energy sector

Senate panel told: Talks with 16 IPPs likely to yield results soon

Pension calculation formula announced

FBR decides to carry out video surveillance of sugar mills

Coercive interpretation of fiscal laws: IHC slaps heavy penalties on FBR officers

SC explains how a firm can enter into compromise with its creditors

Read more stories