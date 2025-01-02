Tax revenue: Punjab collects Rs650bn through e-Pay

LAHORE: The Punjab government has collected around Rs 650 billion in tax revenue through e-Pay Punjab, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department.

With over 73.94 million transactions processed to date, the platform continues to revolutionize the way citizens interact with government services. This was disclosed during a progress review meeting, which was chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Wednesday. It was also highlighted that ePay Punjab enables citizens to conveniently pay 86 types of taxes and fees related to 18 government departments from the comfort of their homes.

In his remarks, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This initiative has significantly reduced the need for unnecessary visits to government offices and curtailed exploitation by middlemen while contributing substantially to the provincial exchequer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024