DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose on Wednesday in the first session of the new year, as most other regional markets remained closed.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, helped by a 0.6% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.9% gain for Alinma Bank.

In Oman, the stock index edged up 0.1%, with Bank Muscat rising 0.4 percent.