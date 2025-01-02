AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-02

China’s Nov net gold imports via HK hit 7-month high

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 05:56am

BENGALURU: China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong in November more than doubled from October, marking the highest level in seven months, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday.

The world’s top gold consumer imported a net 33.074 metric tons in November, up 115% from 15.414 tons in October, its highest level since April 2024. Total gold imports via Hong Kong were up 60% at 45.22 metric tons from October, posting its highest level in eight months.

China is the world’s leading consumer of gold, and its purchasing activities can significantly influence global gold prices. China’s central bank resumed buying gold for its reserves in November after a six-month pause, according to official data.

“The People’s Bank has started reporting fresh purchases and it could be that there has been some import for official sector purchases,” said StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell. “More likely it is continued interest in bars and coins, and some improvement in jewellery demand”

Last week, gold dealers in China also started charging premiums for the first time in more than a month as consumers began stocking up for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations.

Gold exports from Switzerland rose in November due to a jump in supplies to India and some revival of deliveries to China and Hong Kong compared with October, Swiss customs data showed.

Spot gold has gained around 27% so far this year, hitting a record high of $2,790.15 on Oct. 31 on the back of US Federal Reserve’s interest rate easing and escalated tensions around the globe. However, prices fell 3% in November after a post-election sell-off driven by Donald Trump’s win.

Gold

Comments

200 characters

China’s Nov net gold imports via HK hit 7-month high

Govt decides to create ‘Minerals Division’

SIFC Apex Committee to meet today

Power consumption growth: GEPCO cites net metering as major hurdle

Fresh hiring directed: PM says ‘no’ to adjusting Gencos’ staff in Discos

Prioritising imported RLNG to domestic gas harms energy sector

Senate panel told: Talks with 16 IPPs likely to yield results soon

Pension calculation formula announced

FBR decides to carry out video surveillance of sugar mills

Coercive interpretation of fiscal laws: IHC slaps heavy penalties on FBR officers

SC explains how a firm can enter into compromise with its creditors

Read more stories