AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-01

SBP chief, finance minister take stock of situation

NNI Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan in Islamabad Tuesday.

During the meeting, Governor Ahmad provided a comprehensive year-end review of the ongoing and planned initiatives aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s fiscal framework.

He highlighted efforts to stabilize the exchange rate and bolster foreign reserves.

The overall performance of the banking sector and its significant contributions to the economy were also discussed, with both sides recognizing the sector’s pivotal role in supporting economic growth.

Additionally, the meeting focused on measures to further enhance the inflow of workers’ remittances, with a shared commitment to strengthening this vital source of foreign exchange for the country.

Both the Minister and the Governor acknowledged the importance of continued collaboration between the Finance Ministry and the State Bank to achieve economic stability and sustainable growth.

SBP

Comments

200 characters

SBP chief, finance minister take stock of situation

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

FBR misses Dec revenue target

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Feb general polls ‘largely flawed’: PILDAT report

Speedy disposal of cases: Amendments to CPC, CrPC proposed by SC

Sale of 15pc stake in Reko Diq: Minister says matters will be finalised soon

Various items from 7 countries: FBR announces tax concessions on imports

Power distribution: $200m loan inked with ADB

Read more stories