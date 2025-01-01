SBP chief, finance minister take stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan in Islamabad Tuesday.

During the meeting, Governor Ahmad provided a comprehensive year-end review of the ongoing and planned initiatives aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s fiscal framework.

He highlighted efforts to stabilize the exchange rate and bolster foreign reserves.

The overall performance of the banking sector and its significant contributions to the economy were also discussed, with both sides recognizing the sector’s pivotal role in supporting economic growth.

Additionally, the meeting focused on measures to further enhance the inflow of workers’ remittances, with a shared commitment to strengthening this vital source of foreign exchange for the country.

Both the Minister and the Governor acknowledged the importance of continued collaboration between the Finance Ministry and the State Bank to achieve economic stability and sustainable growth.