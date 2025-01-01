AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Jan 01, 2025

Absence of CEOs of 3 Discos irks NA panel

Naveed Butt Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges expressed its strong displeasure over the non-attendance of the meeting by the chief executive officers (CEOs) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

The committee emphasised that such practices are unacceptable and must not recur. The committee decided to invite the secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), along with the CEOs of the aforementioned entities, in the next meeting for further deliberation.

The committee met with MNA Muhammad Afzal in the chair at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The committee, while addressing public concerns related to the power sector, reiterated its dissatisfaction over the absence of the CEOs of LESCO, SEPCO, and HESCO. The committee underscored that such negligence would not be tolerated in the future. In light of these concerns, the committee resolved to summon the secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), along with the CEOs of the aforementioned companies in the next meeting.

Additionally, Shagufta Jumani of PPP highlighted the issue of unannounced load-shedding in Hyderabad and requested to be invited as a special invitee in the forthcoming meeting. The committee approved her request.

The members of the committee apprised that the sub-committee constituted earlier has considered the amendments referred to it but could not finalised the recommendations, therefore, requested to reconstitute the said Sub-Committee for accomplishment of the remaining task.

The sub-committee comprised Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNAs. The committee will submit its report within 30 days to the Standing Committee for its final consideration. The committee reconstituted the sub-committee with the same composition and TORs.

The sub-committee was required to examine the amendments moved by MNA Dr Nafisa Shah, regarding insertion of new Rule 295 and Rule 296 and by MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, in Rule 119 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. In addition to that, the committee referred the amendments moved by Dr Nafisa Shah in rule 30, 31 and 205 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Regarding privilege motions, Shagufta Jumani and Waseem Qadir, accepted the unconditional apologies tendered by the Managing Director of Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and the CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), respectively. Following this, the privilege motions were disposed of.

The meeting was attended by the following MNAs: Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Ramesh Lal, Waseem Qadir (via Zoom), Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar (via Zoom), and Khawaja Izharul Hassan (via Zoom). The mover, Shagufta Jumani, MNA, also participated.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Lahore Waste Management Company, and Pak Arab Refinery Limited were also in attendance.

