AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-01

European stocks clock worst quarterly showing since 2022

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

FRANKFURT: European stocks recorded their worst quarterly showing in more than two years on Tuesday, as uncertainty around interest rates and the Trump administration’s policies halted a rally that had pushed several markets to record highs this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.6% on the final trading session of the year, but clocked a quarterly decline of about 3% - its biggest since July 2022.

Trading volumes were thin ahead of the New Year holiday, with bourses in Germany, Italy and Switzerland already closed on Tuesday. Those in France, Spain and the UK had an early close.

“The cautious mood aligns with global trends, as investors pare back positions ahead of the New Year amid uncertainty over monetary policy and the economic outlook under a Trump presidency,” said Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

High valuations, climbing Treasury yields and uncertainties about 2025 have all contributed to the risk-off sentiment in the past few sessions on both sides of the Atlantic but the main US indexes have posted strong gains this year.

The S&P 500 has climbed nearly 24% in 2024 while the STOXX 600 is up just 5.9% as slowing European and Chinese economies, automakers’ troubles and France’s political turmoil weighed on the mood.

German stocks outperformed broader European markets this year with a near-19% jump, while political instability and concerns about a widening fiscal deficit dragged down France’s CAC 40 by 2.1%.

European shares had hit an all-time high in September, riding on the coattails of an AI-driven surge on Wall Street and supported by interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank.

The UK’s FTSE 100 advanced 5% in 2024, its fourth consecutive year of gains.

Sector-wise, banks and insurers led the surge this year, while food and beverage stocks and automakers underperformed.

European stocks European STOXX 600

Comments

200 characters

European stocks clock worst quarterly showing since 2022

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

FBR misses Dec revenue target

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Feb general polls ‘largely flawed’: PILDAT report

Speedy disposal of cases: Amendments to CPC, CrPC proposed by SC

Sale of 15pc stake in Reko Diq: Minister says matters will be finalised soon

Various items from 7 countries: FBR announces tax concessions on imports

Power distribution: $200m loan inked with ADB

Read more stories