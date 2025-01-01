AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-01

Copper slips but heads for second straight annual rise

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Tuesday but were on track for a second consecutive yearly gain, while the red metal’s outlook for next year hinges on China’s economic recovery and US President-elect Donald Trump’s policies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.5% at $8,781.5 per metric ton by 1647 GMT. It has gained 2.6% so far for the year.

“Supply setbacks at global mines contributed to a tightening in the global copper market... On the demand side, industrial recovery in key economies, alongside demand from the green energy transition, helped support prices,” Aneeka Gupta, director of macroeconomic research at WisdomTree, said of the market’s performance in 2024.

In May, copper prices scaled a historic high of $11,104.50, fuelled by a fund-buying frenzy. But, since then, prices have fallen 20% — pressured by a strong dollar, import tariff threats and persistent doubts over China’s recovery.

China, the biggest commodity consumer, has struggled to recover amid weak consumption and a protracted property crisis. However, policymakers hope a recent blitz of fiscal and monetary measures will spark a turnaround.

Meanwhile, Trump threatened tariffs in excess of 60% on Chinese goods during his campaign.

“Uncertainty around the scope and fallout of any possible trade wars under the incoming Trump administration could cast a cloud over industrial metals demand,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“If 2025 sees a continuation of the Chinese economic malaise, this could be a headwind for the copper price.” LME aluminium edged up 0.1% to $2,553.50 a ton and added 7.1% this year, aided by a raw material shortage.

Prices of alumina, the main ingredient for making primary aluminium, rallied this year due to supply disruptions.

LME zinc dropped 1.3% to $2,979.50, but rose 12.2% for the year. Tin fell 1.3% to $28,915 but was set to register an annual gain of 13.8%.

LME nickel dropped 0.5% to $15,340, while lead was 0.4% higher at $1,955. The metals were poised for annual losses of 7.6% and 5.5%, respectively.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper slips but heads for second straight annual rise

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

FBR misses Dec revenue target

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Feb general polls ‘largely flawed’: PILDAT report

Speedy disposal of cases: Amendments to CPC, CrPC proposed by SC

Sale of 15pc stake in Reko Diq: Minister says matters will be finalised soon

Various items from 7 countries: FBR announces tax concessions on imports

Power distribution: $200m loan inked with ADB

Read more stories