Spot rate gains Rs300 per maund amid improved activity

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained tight and the trading volume improved a little bit.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund.

400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold in between Rs 18200 to Rs 18,500 (Balochi) per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Chishtian, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 1000 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Sadiqabad, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Marrot were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Chowk Madn were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 600 bales of Manko Dero were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

