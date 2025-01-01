WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 31, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Dec-24 20-Dec-24 19-Dec-24 18-Dec-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105052 0.105069 0.104976 0.10464 Euro 0.796927 0.796765 0.796526 0.800149 Japanese yen 0.0048949 0.0048581 0.0049484 0.0049586 U.K. pound 0.961979 0.959263 0.965448 0.969731 U.S. dollar 0.766792 0.766858 0.766259 0.762337 Algerian dinar 0.0056878 0.005699 0.0057105 0.0056968 Australian dollar 0.479935 0.477446 0.477073 0.481263 Botswana pula 0.0556691 0.0555205 0.055707 0.0558031 Brazilian real 0.124467 0.126182 0.12392 0.12372 Brunei dollar 0.566149 0.5637 0.562805 0.564318 Canadian dollar 0.533235 0.531505 Chilean peso 0.0007736 0.0007697 0.0007752 0.0007694 Czech koruna 0.0316621 0.0317303 0.0317292 0.0318397 Danish krone 0.106842 0.106785 0.106754 Indian rupee 0.0090135 0.0090125 0.009007 0.0089753 Israeli New Shekel 0.210138 0.210098 0.211791 0.212646 Korean won 0.0005287 0.000529 0.0005333 0.0005307 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48999 2.48745 2.47874 Malaysian ringgit 0.170816 0.169941 0.170204 0.170641 Mauritian rupee 0.0162523 0.0162079 0.0161651 0.0163044 Mexican peso 0.0379698 0.0381455 0.0374878 0.0378528 New Zealand dollar 0.432931 0.430859 0.431021 0.438839 Norwegian krone 0.0674963 0.0671328 0.0674203 0.0680281 Omani rial 1.99426 1.99287 1.98267 Peruvian sol 0.205211 0.20438 Philippine peso 0.0130243 0.012998 0.0129907 0.012968 Polish zloty 0.187251 0.187029 0.187148 0.187671 Qatari riyal 0.210657 0.210511 Russian ruble 0.0075461 0.007493 0.0074092 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204336 0.20329 Singapore dollar 0.566149 0.5637 0.562805 0.564318 South African rand 0.0417066 0.0418102 0.0419218 0.04216 Swedish krona 0.0693945 0.0694288 0.0694897 Swiss franc 0.855222 0.857687 0.855104 0.852774 Thai baht 0.0223816 0.0221802 0.0221424 0.0222645 Trinidadian dollar 0.113505 0.113362 0.112608 U.A.E. dirham 0.208793 0.208648 Uruguayan peso 0.0173651 0.0171315 0.0170958 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024