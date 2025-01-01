KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (December 31, 2024).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 Uog Disc Alphine Marine 30-12-2024
Harriet G Mogas Services
Op-2 M.T Mardan Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 31-12-2024
Op-3 Pacific Sky Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 24-12-2024
B-1 Om Disc Alphine Marine 30-12-2024
Shanghai Chemical Services
B-6/B-7 Wan Dis/Load Rahmat Shipping 30-12-2024
Hai 656 Containers
B-8/B-9 Addison Dis/Load Oceansea 31-12-2024
Containers Shipping
B-10/B-11 Chang Disc Seahawks Asia 30-12-2024
Shen Hai General Cargo Global
B-11/B-12 Amis Star Load Clinkers Crystal Sea 26-12-2024
Service
B-13/B-14 Zhe Hai 522 Disc Seahawks 29-12-2024
General Cargo Asia Global
B-14/B-15 ChipolTaian Disc Seahawks 31-12-2024
General Cargo
B-17/B-16 Alamo Disc Gulf Terminal 17-12-2024
Chick Peas Operation
Nmb-1 Al Hamdan Load Rice Al Faizan 25-12-2024
Yaqoob
Nmb-2 Al Danish 1 Load Rice N.S Shipping 20-12-2024
Line
Nmb-2 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 26-12-2024
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Wan Dis/Load Rahmat Shipping 30-12-2024
Hai 626 Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 Kota Dis/Load Pacific Delta 31-12-2024
Cempaka Containers
Sapt-3 Dimitris Y Dis/Load Ocean Network 30-12-2024
Containers Express Pakistan
Sapt-4 One Dis/Load Ocean Network 30-12-2024
Reputation Containers Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Zhe Hai 522 31-12-2024 Disc General Seahawks
Cargo Asia Global
ChipolTaian 31-12-2024 Disc General Seahawks
Cargo
Amis Star 31-12-2024
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Oocl Jakarta 31-12-2024 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
X-Press 31-12-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Odyssey Ship Agency Pak
Cosco 31-12-2024 D/374814 Cosco Shipping
Tsihsngdhan General Cargo Line Pak
Rui Ning 9 31-12-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services
New Born 31-12-2024 D/30000 Soya Eastwind
Bean Seeds Shipping Company
M.T Sargodha 31-12-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Silver Entalina 01-01-2025 D/8000 Palm Oil Alphine Marine
Services
Chance 01-01-2025 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan
CmaCgm 01-01-2025 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan
Mendellsohn
CmaCgm Vitoria 01-01-2025 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan
Nansha Express 31-12-2024 D/L Container Hagpag Lloyd
Pakistan
CmaCgm Aquila 01-01-2025 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan
Lignum Fiber 01-01-2025 D/23685 Seahawks
General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Mogral 31-12-2024 Container Ship -
AlsClivia 31-12-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 F-Line Rice/Cement Ocean Service Dec. 29, 2024
MW-2 African Cementl Crystal Sea Dec. 29, 2024
Bari Bird
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Rui Ning-9 Coal Cowas Jee Dec. 25, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Jasco Coal Alpine Dec. 29, 2024
Changhou
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO MP MR Gas oil Trans Marine Dec. 29, 2024
Tanker-1
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Seamec Fertilizer Bulk Shipp Dec. 28, 2024
Gallant
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al-Khuwair LNG GSA Dec. 30, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC White Shark LPG Ocean Marine Dec. 28, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL DM Jade Chemicals East Wind Dec. 30, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Arctic Tern Palm oil Alpine Dec. 31, 2024
Simaisma LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MP MR Tanker-1 Gas oil Trans Marine Dec. 31, 2024
DM Jade Chemicals East Wind -do-
Seamec Gallant Fertilizer Bulk Shipp -do-
Jasco
Changhou Coal Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
St-Nikolai Palm oil Alpine Dec. 31, 2024
Aramon Mogas Alpine -do-
Amabiko Canola Ocean Service -do-
Ginga Ocelot Chemicals Alpine -do-
Kotka Container MSC PAK -do-
IVS Crimson
Creek Coal GSA Waiting for Berths
Spar Vega Coal Bur Jojee -do-
Beauty Jasmine Coal GSA -do-
Dolphin-19 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Sea Tiger1 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Tonda Palm oil Alpine -do-
Asia Unity Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nymph Thetis Palm oil Alpine -do-
Maritime
Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine -do-
OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine -do-
Arinaga Rice East Wind -do-
African Plover Rice Ocean Service -do-
Renad Gas oil Alpine -do-
Ivan-6 LPG M International -do-
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Alaa
(Shift from EVTL) LPG Merchant Shipp -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Chicago Container GAC Dec. 31, 2024
CMA CGM
Cendrillon Container CMA CGM PAK Jan. 1st, 2025
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
Comments