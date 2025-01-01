AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Markets Print 2025-01-01

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (December 31, 2024).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Uog            Disc           Alphine Marine     30-12-2024
                  Harriet G      Mogas          Services
Op-2              M.T Mardan     Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         31-12-2024
Op-3              Pacific Sky    Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         24-12-2024
B-1               Om             Disc           Alphine Marine     30-12-2024
                  Shanghai       Chemical       Services
B-6/B-7           Wan            Dis/Load       Rahmat Shipping    30-12-2024
                  Hai 656        Containers
B-8/B-9           Addison        Dis/Load       Oceansea           31-12-2024
                                 Containers     Shipping
B-10/B-11         Chang          Disc           Seahawks Asia      30-12-2024
                  Shen Hai       General Cargo  Global
B-11/B-12         Amis Star      Load Clinkers  Crystal Sea        26-12-2024
                                                Service
B-13/B-14         Zhe Hai 522    Disc           Seahawks           29-12-2024
                                 General Cargo  Asia Global
B-14/B-15         ChipolTaian    Disc           Seahawks           31-12-2024
                                 General Cargo
B-17/B-16         Alamo          Disc           Gulf Terminal      17-12-2024
                                 Chick Peas     Operation
Nmb-1             Al Hamdan      Load Rice      Al Faizan          25-12-2024
                  Yaqoob
Nmb-2             Al Danish 1    Load Rice      N.S Shipping       20-12-2024
                                                Line
Nmb-2             Habibi         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       26-12-2024
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Wan            Dis/Load       Rahmat Shipping    30-12-2024
                  Hai 626        Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Kota           Dis/Load       Pacific Delta      31-12-2024
                  Cempaka        Containers
Sapt-3            Dimitris Y     Dis/Load       Ocean Network      30-12-2024
                                 Containers     Express Pakistan
Sapt-4            One            Dis/Load       Ocean Network      30-12-2024
                  Reputation     Containers     Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Zhe Hai 522       31-12-2024     Disc General                        Seahawks
                                 Cargo                            Asia Global
ChipolTaian       31-12-2024     Disc General                        Seahawks
                                 Cargo
Amis Star         31-12-2024
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Oocl Jakarta      31-12-2024     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
X-Press           31-12-2024     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
Odyssey                                                       Ship Agency Pak
Cosco             31-12-2024     D/374814                      Cosco Shipping
Tsihsngdhan                      General Cargo                       Line Pak
Rui Ning 9        31-12-2024     L/55000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
New Born          31-12-2024     D/30000 Soya                        Eastwind
                                 Bean Seeds                  Shipping Company
M.T Sargodha      31-12-2024     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Silver Entalina   01-01-2025     D/8000 Palm Oil               Alphine Marine
                                                                     Services
Chance            01-01-2025     D/L Container                CmaCgm Pakistan
CmaCgm            01-01-2025     D/L Container                CmaCgm Pakistan
Mendellsohn
CmaCgm Vitoria    01-01-2025     D/L Container                CmaCgm Pakistan
Nansha Express    31-12-2024     D/L Container                   Hagpag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
CmaCgm Aquila     01-01-2025     D/L Container                CmaCgm Pakistan
Lignum Fiber      01-01-2025     D/23685                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Mogral            31-12-2024     Container Ship                             -
AlsClivia         31-12-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              F-Line         Rice/Cement    Ocean Service   Dec. 29, 2024
MW-2              African        Cementl        Crystal Sea     Dec. 29, 2024
                  Bari Bird
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Rui Ning-9     Coal           Cowas Jee       Dec. 25, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Jasco          Coal           Alpine          Dec. 29, 2024
                  Changhou
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             MP MR          Gas oil        Trans Marine    Dec. 29, 2024
                  Tanker-1
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Seamec         Fertilizer     Bulk Shipp      Dec. 28, 2024
                  Gallant
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-Khuwair     LNG            GSA             Dec. 30, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              White Shark    LPG            Ocean Marine    Dec. 28, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              DM Jade        Chemicals      East Wind       Dec. 30, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Arctic Tern       Palm oil       Alpine                         Dec. 31, 2024
Simaisma          LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MP MR Tanker-1    Gas oil        Trans Marine                   Dec. 31, 2024
DM Jade           Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
Seamec Gallant    Fertilizer     Bulk Shipp                              -do-
Jasco
Changhou          Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
St-Nikolai        Palm oil       Alpine                         Dec. 31, 2024
Aramon            Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Amabiko           Canola         Ocean Service                           -do-
Ginga Ocelot      Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Kotka             Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
IVS Crimson
Creek             Coal           GSA                       Waiting for Berths
Spar Vega         Coal           Bur Jojee                               -do-
Beauty Jasmine    Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Dolphin-19        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Sea Tiger1        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Tonda             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Asia Unity        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nymph Thetis      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Maritime
Kelly Anne        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
OM Singapore      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Arinaga           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
African Plover    Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Renad             Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Ivan-6            LPG            M International                         -do-
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Alaa
(Shift from EVTL) LPG            Merchant Shipp                          -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Chicago    Container      GAC                            Dec. 31, 2024
CMA CGM
Cendrillon        Container      CMA CGM PAK                   Jan. 1st, 2025
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

