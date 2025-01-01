Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (December 31, 2024).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Uog Disc Alphine Marine 30-12-2024 Harriet G Mogas Services Op-2 M.T Mardan Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 31-12-2024 Op-3 Pacific Sky Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 24-12-2024 B-1 Om Disc Alphine Marine 30-12-2024 Shanghai Chemical Services B-6/B-7 Wan Dis/Load Rahmat Shipping 30-12-2024 Hai 656 Containers B-8/B-9 Addison Dis/Load Oceansea 31-12-2024 Containers Shipping B-10/B-11 Chang Disc Seahawks Asia 30-12-2024 Shen Hai General Cargo Global B-11/B-12 Amis Star Load Clinkers Crystal Sea 26-12-2024 Service B-13/B-14 Zhe Hai 522 Disc Seahawks 29-12-2024 General Cargo Asia Global B-14/B-15 ChipolTaian Disc Seahawks 31-12-2024 General Cargo B-17/B-16 Alamo Disc Gulf Terminal 17-12-2024 Chick Peas Operation Nmb-1 Al Hamdan Load Rice Al Faizan 25-12-2024 Yaqoob Nmb-2 Al Danish 1 Load Rice N.S Shipping 20-12-2024 Line Nmb-2 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 26-12-2024 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Wan Dis/Load Rahmat Shipping 30-12-2024 Hai 626 Containers ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Kota Dis/Load Pacific Delta 31-12-2024 Cempaka Containers Sapt-3 Dimitris Y Dis/Load Ocean Network 30-12-2024 Containers Express Pakistan Sapt-4 One Dis/Load Ocean Network 30-12-2024 Reputation Containers Express Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Zhe Hai 522 31-12-2024 Disc General Seahawks Cargo Asia Global ChipolTaian 31-12-2024 Disc General Seahawks Cargo Amis Star 31-12-2024 ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Oocl Jakarta 31-12-2024 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan X-Press 31-12-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Odyssey Ship Agency Pak Cosco 31-12-2024 D/374814 Cosco Shipping Tsihsngdhan General Cargo Line Pak Rui Ning 9 31-12-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services New Born 31-12-2024 D/30000 Soya Eastwind Bean Seeds Shipping Company M.T Sargodha 31-12-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Silver Entalina 01-01-2025 D/8000 Palm Oil Alphine Marine Services Chance 01-01-2025 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan CmaCgm 01-01-2025 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan Mendellsohn CmaCgm Vitoria 01-01-2025 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan Nansha Express 31-12-2024 D/L Container Hagpag Lloyd Pakistan CmaCgm Aquila 01-01-2025 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan Lignum Fiber 01-01-2025 D/23685 Seahawks General Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Mogral 31-12-2024 Container Ship - AlsClivia 31-12-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 F-Line Rice/Cement Ocean Service Dec. 29, 2024 MW-2 African Cementl Crystal Sea Dec. 29, 2024 Bari Bird MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Rui Ning-9 Coal Cowas Jee Dec. 25, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Jasco Coal Alpine Dec. 29, 2024 Changhou ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO MP MR Gas oil Trans Marine Dec. 29, 2024 Tanker-1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Seamec Fertilizer Bulk Shipp Dec. 28, 2024 Gallant ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Khuwair LNG GSA Dec. 30, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC White Shark LPG Ocean Marine Dec. 28, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL DM Jade Chemicals East Wind Dec. 30, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Arctic Tern Palm oil Alpine Dec. 31, 2024 Simaisma LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MP MR Tanker-1 Gas oil Trans Marine Dec. 31, 2024 DM Jade Chemicals East Wind -do- Seamec Gallant Fertilizer Bulk Shipp -do- Jasco Changhou Coal Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= St-Nikolai Palm oil Alpine Dec. 31, 2024 Aramon Mogas Alpine -do- Amabiko Canola Ocean Service -do- Ginga Ocelot Chemicals Alpine -do- Kotka Container MSC PAK -do- IVS Crimson Creek Coal GSA Waiting for Berths Spar Vega Coal Bur Jojee -do- Beauty Jasmine Coal GSA -do- Dolphin-19 Palm oil Alpine -do- Sea Tiger1 Palm oil Alpine -do- Tonda Palm oil Alpine -do- Asia Unity Palm oil Alpine -do- Nymph Thetis Palm oil Alpine -do- Maritime Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine -do- OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine -do- Arinaga Rice East Wind -do- African Plover Rice Ocean Service -do- Renad Gas oil Alpine -do- Ivan-6 LPG M International -do- Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Alaa (Shift from EVTL) LPG Merchant Shipp -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Chicago Container GAC Dec. 31, 2024 CMA CGM Cendrillon Container CMA CGM PAK Jan. 1st, 2025 MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

