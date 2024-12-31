AGL 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
AIRLINK 223.00 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (2.59%)
BOP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.15%)
CNERGY 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.32%)
DCL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
DFML 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
DGKC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.53%)
FCCL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.92%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.58%)
HUBC 129.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.85%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.6%)
MLCF 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.14%)
NBP 66.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.74%)
OGDC 228.85 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (1.5%)
PAEL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (2.78%)
PRL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (9.34%)
PTC 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
SEARL 105.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.41%)
TELE 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.97%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
TPLP 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.18%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.74%)
TRG 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.46%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.64%)
BR100 12,430 Increased By 45.5 (0.37%)
BR30 38,898 Increased By 509.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 115,460 Increased By 201 (0.17%)
KSE30 36,282 Decreased By -18 (-0.05%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement: report

AFP Published 31 Dec, 2024 11:08am

LOS ANGELES: Famed actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie signed off on a divorce settlement Monday, according to People Magazine, marking a turning point in the eight-year legal saga.

Jolie’s attorney James Simon confirmed the settlement to the publication, saying in a statement that Jolie was “focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago,” Simon said. “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Once Hollywood’s highest-profile couple, Jolie filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016 and the pair has remained locked in a court battle since.

In 2018, the couple reached a custody arrangement of their six children, three of whom are adopted, though it appears to have since unraveled.

Brad Pitt ‘choked’ one child, hit another in Angelina Jolie plane fight: court papers

Pitt, 61, and Jolie, 49, have also been embroiled in a separate legal battle stemming from the sale of Jolie’s share of Chateau Miraval, the southern French vineyard where the couple had their wedding.

Pitt and Jolie first got together after co-starring as married assassins in the 2005 film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.

Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie Mr. and Mrs. Smith People Magazine

Comments

200 characters

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement: report

3 Discos being readied for privatisation

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Read more stories