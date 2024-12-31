AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.33%)
AIRLINK 223.01 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (2.59%)
BOP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.26%)
DCL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
DFML 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.28%)
FCCL 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.79%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.58%)
HUBC 128.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.21%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.91%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
NBP 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
OGDC 228.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.13%)
PAEL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (2.53%)
PRL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (9%)
PTC 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
SEARL 105.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.4%)
TELE 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TOMCL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
TREET 26.72 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.25%)
TRG 71.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.06%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,418 Increased By 33.7 (0.27%)
BR30 38,819 Increased By 430.3 (1.12%)
KSE100 115,379 Increased By 120 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,243 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.16%)
Palm set for nearly 21% annual gain after two years of losses

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 10:46am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures looked set to post an annual gain of about 21% on Tuesday, snapping two consecutive years of losses, although the market traded lower for the day due to a lack of fresh buying at the year-end.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 53 ringgit, or 1.16%, to 4,498 ringgit ($1,007.17) a metric ton by the midday break.

“The futures were seen trading sharply lower today on lack of fresh buying from destination markets,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil brokerage. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.05% and its palm oil contract lost 1.32%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade inched lower by 0.05%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose in early trade after data showed China’s manufacturing activity expanded in December, but for a second consecutive year oil was on track to end lower due to demand concerns in top consuming countries.

Heavy rains to hit Malaysian palm oil output

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, rose 0.13% against the US dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies. Cargo surveyors estimated Malaysian palm oil exports during Dec. 1-25 dropped 1.1%-4% from a month earlier.

