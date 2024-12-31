Plane flight records of Kazakhstan crash headed to Brazil

SAO PAULO: Flight records for the plane made by Brazil’s Embraer that crashed last week in Kazakhstan are headed to the South American country so the data can be extracted, the Brazilian Air Force said in a statement on Monday.

Data from the cockpit voice and flight data recorder will be processed in a laboratory run by Brazilian aeronautical investigators in the capital Brasilia, in a process that will be monitored by representatives from Kazakhstan, Russia and Azerbaijan, according to the statement.

The data will then be sent to investigators in Kazakhstan.

On Sunday, Azerbaijan paid tribute to the pilots and passengers of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane.

The crash killed 38 people after Russian air defences were used against Ukrainian drones.

The aircraft crashed last Wednesday in a ball of fire near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after diverting from southern Russia where Ukrainian drones were attacking several cities.