AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.33%)
AIRLINK 223.50 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (2.82%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.99%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
DGKC 104.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.48%)
FCCL 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.79%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.81%)
HUBC 128.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.21%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
KOSM 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.18%)
MLCF 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.12%)
NBP 67.17 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.3%)
OGDC 228.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.13%)
PAEL 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (2.53%)
PRL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (9.37%)
PTC 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
SEARL 105.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.69%)
TELE 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.18%)
TOMCL 35.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.21%)
TRG 71.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.1%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,418 Increased By 33.7 (0.27%)
BR30 38,819 Increased By 430.3 (1.12%)
KSE100 115,336 Increased By 76.7 (0.07%)
KSE30 36,254 Decreased By -45.5 (-0.13%)
World

Plane flight records of Kazakhstan crash headed to Brazil

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 08:43am

SAO PAULO: Flight records for the plane made by Brazil’s Embraer that crashed last week in Kazakhstan are headed to the South American country so the data can be extracted, the Brazilian Air Force said in a statement on Monday.

Data from the cockpit voice and flight data recorder will be processed in a laboratory run by Brazilian aeronautical investigators in the capital Brasilia, in a process that will be monitored by representatives from Kazakhstan, Russia and Azerbaijan, according to the statement.

Azerbaijan says Russia pledged to punish those responsible for plane crash

The data will then be sent to investigators in Kazakhstan.

On Sunday, Azerbaijan paid tribute to the pilots and passengers of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane.

The crash killed 38 people after Russian air defences were used against Ukrainian drones.

The aircraft crashed last Wednesday in a ball of fire near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after diverting from southern Russia where Ukrainian drones were attacking several cities.

