AGL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.15%)
AIRLINK 222.90 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.54%)
BOP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.45%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 104.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.46%)
FCCL 36.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.41%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.63%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.07%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.04%)
MLCF 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.42%)
OGDC 228.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.13%)
PAEL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (2.78%)
PRL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (9.24%)
PTC 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
SEARL 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.46%)
TELE 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.18%)
TOMCL 35.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.26%)
TREET 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.76%)
TRG 71.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.92%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,409 Increased By 23.8 (0.19%)
BR30 38,775 Increased By 386.2 (1.01%)
KSE100 115,315 Increased By 56.1 (0.05%)
KSE30 36,247 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.15%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-31

MDCAT re-conducted for over 12,000 students

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 31 Dec, 2024 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) with the technical support of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Monday, re-conducted the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for over 12,000 students at 27 national and international centres.

The MDCAT retake exam was held with the highest standards of transparency and efficiency, ensuring a fair and impartial examination process. The examination took place simultaneously at 27 national and international centres, two international centres in Dubai (UAE) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and 25 in Pakistan in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit-Baltistan, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, and Mirpur, accommodating over 12,000 candidates.

Almost 60 candidates from Dubai (UAE), 64 candidates from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), 211 from Rawalpindi, 10,428 from Islamabad, 329 from Gilgit-Baltistan, 400 from Rawalakot, 447 from Muzaffarabad, and 629 from Mirpur appeared in the exam.

SZABMU implemented advanced measures to ensure a smooth and secure process. These included biometric verification, real-time monitoring, and stringent invigilation protocols to uphold the credibility and integrity of the examination.

The PMDC also monitored and observed the retake exam with strict oversight throughout the examination process. President PMDC Prof Dr Rizwan Taj personally visited centers in Islamabad. Officers from PM&DC were also deputed to keep a keen check on the exam procedure.

The PMDC assures all stakeholders, including students, parents, and academic institutions, that the results will be processed and announced soon. Detailed information regarding the result declaration process will be communicated through the website of SZABMU in due course.

The PMDC without any further ado will try to start the admission process so that further precious time of the students should not be wasted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Students MDCAT PMDC MDCAT exam SZABMU

Comments

200 characters

MDCAT re-conducted for over 12,000 students

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Read more stories