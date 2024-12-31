MDCAT re-conducted for over 12,000 students

ISLAMABAD: The Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) with the technical support of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Monday, re-conducted the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for over 12,000 students at 27 national and international centres.

The MDCAT retake exam was held with the highest standards of transparency and efficiency, ensuring a fair and impartial examination process. The examination took place simultaneously at 27 national and international centres, two international centres in Dubai (UAE) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and 25 in Pakistan in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit-Baltistan, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, and Mirpur, accommodating over 12,000 candidates.

Almost 60 candidates from Dubai (UAE), 64 candidates from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), 211 from Rawalpindi, 10,428 from Islamabad, 329 from Gilgit-Baltistan, 400 from Rawalakot, 447 from Muzaffarabad, and 629 from Mirpur appeared in the exam.

SZABMU implemented advanced measures to ensure a smooth and secure process. These included biometric verification, real-time monitoring, and stringent invigilation protocols to uphold the credibility and integrity of the examination.

The PMDC also monitored and observed the retake exam with strict oversight throughout the examination process. President PMDC Prof Dr Rizwan Taj personally visited centers in Islamabad. Officers from PM&DC were also deputed to keep a keen check on the exam procedure.

The PMDC assures all stakeholders, including students, parents, and academic institutions, that the results will be processed and announced soon. Detailed information regarding the result declaration process will be communicated through the website of SZABMU in due course.

The PMDC without any further ado will try to start the admission process so that further precious time of the students should not be wasted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024