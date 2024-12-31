CM launches historic initiatives in one year: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Monday that historic initiatives have been launched by the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the province in one year.

While addressing a news conference, here today, the minister said, “A Ramadan Nigahban Package was introduced, through which, for the first time in history, 6.4 million deserving people received the package at their doorsteps.” For the first time in the history of Punjab, the price of bread was reduced, with a 20-kg flour bag now costing up to Rs1200, Azma said, adding: “A relief of Rs54 billion was provided to the public through electricity bill reductions, benefiting 750,000 people.”

She added that Pakistan’s first public cancer hospital, with 1000 beds, is being built at a cost of Rs54 billion.

Azma said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is taking every possible step for the betterment of farmers, launching the "Kissan Card" in Punjab with a budget of Rs400 billion. So far, farmers have made Rs30 billion in purchases through this scheme, she said, adding: “The Green Tractor Scheme for farmers has been initiated, benefiting 9,000 farmers. The "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" Program was introduced to provide interest-free loans of up to Rs1.5 million to deserving individuals. About 27,000 bicycles were distributed to students based on merit, with plans to increase this number to 100,000 next year.”

Azma further mentioned that the ‘Roshan Gharana Program’ was launched, under which 100,000 households will receive free solar panels, and the process has already begun. She added that Maryam Nawaz, unlike other provincial chief ministers, has not remained in any administrative post but has proven through her performance that holding a position or resources is not necessary for running administrative affairs. She further remarked that Allah sent Maryam Nawaz as a saviour for the people of Punjab. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is serving the public day and night as a mother, sister, and daughter, she said.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that for the first time in Punjab, air ambulances were launched, and while everyone made claims, Maryam Nawaz has turned this into reality. People from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also benefiting from this service. Clinics on wheels and field hospitals are providing health services at people’s doorsteps. Children's heart surgeries are being prioritized; surgeries that used to take months are now being done in a matter of days, with over 500 children treated in a short time, she added.

She highlighted that under the Chief Minister’s personal interest, free medicines for cancer, TB, and hepatitis are being provided to the public at their doorstep. A dialysis card has been introduced for dialysis patients who cannot afford expensive treatments. The government has also launched a scholarship program, providing free scholarships to over 30,000 students to ensure no child in Punjab is deprived of education. A nutrition program for children has been introduced, providing milk to school children, and free laptops and school reorganizations have been initiated, she added. Furthermore, the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has provided super seeders for farmers, which will also help in controlling pollution. Model agri-malls, solarization of tube wells, and the launch of livestock cards are other initiatives for farmers. An agricultural graduate internship program has also been introduced. Since 1954, there has been no debt on wheat in Punjab, the minister added.

For women, the government has launched initiatives such as free livestock distribution, women’s hostels, day care centers, Pink Button service, and the Dhee Rani program, which will facilitate thousands of poor girls' marriages, she said.

Azma Bokhari said that to make Punjab IT hub, free Wi-Fi services have been launched, and free IT courses are being offered to students. “Nawaz Sharif IT City is being established, where international IT companies will open their campuses,” she said.

The minister also highlighted the 10-year smog policy to make Punjab’s environment pollution-free, with the installation of the first smog tower in Lahore. To improve Lahore's transport system and reduce pollution, more than 600 electric buses will be bought. The Chief Minister has launched the "Dastak" app, through which the public is accessing 60 types of services from their homes, she added.

Additionally, revolutionary programs like shrimp farming, a skilled program for transgender individuals, a model fish market in Lahore, and the "Himat Card" have been launched, she said.

Azma Bokhari condemned the neglect of the people in Kurram and Parachinar, who are suffering due to a lack of medicines and are protesting across Pakistan. She stated that restoring roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the responsibility of Ghandapur, not Maryam Nawaz, and suggested that instead of trying to open Gates of Adiala Jail, Nasir Abbas should focus to open roads in KPK.

The minister also congratulated Arshad Ansari and his entire panel in the Lahore Press Club elections and the newly elected office bearers of the Karachi Press Club.

