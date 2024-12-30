AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses gain, Dubai hits 10-year high

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 08:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday in thin trade ahead of the end of the year, with the Dubai index closing at its highest in more than a decade.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 0.9%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 2.1% and ACWA Power Co adding 2.7%.

After the close ACWA announced entry into the Chinese market by securing more than 1 gigawatt of renewable energy projects in collaboration with Chinese partners.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.5%, hitting its highest since May 2014, led by a 1.8% rise in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and a 3% gain for Emaar Development.

The real estate sector was largely responsible for the market’s upward momentum, said Joseph Dahrieh at broker Tickmill.

“This sector was responsible for a significant portion of the solid gains this year, making Dubai’s market stand out as an exception among regional markets,” he said.

Most Gulf markets gain on rising oil

The UAE’s real gross domestic product grew 3.6% in the first half of 2024, the state news agency reported the Emirati finance minister as saying on Monday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished with a 1% gain.

Separately, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said the company is set to drive 200 billion dirhams ($54.45 billion) into the UAE economy over the next five years through its In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

The Qatari index eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.8% fall in the Gulf’s biggest lender, Qatar National Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.9%, weighed down by a 3.3% fall for Talaat Moustafa Holding.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.9% to 12,001
 Dubai            gained 0.5% to 5,153
 Abu Dhabi        rose 1% to 9,416
 QATAR            dropped 0.2% to 10,488
 EGYPT            lost 0.9% to 29,325
 BAHRAIN          was flat at 1,844
 OMAN             gained 0.6% at 4,545
 KUWAIT           added 0.1% to 7,866
-----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf bourses gain, Dubai hits 10-year high

Pakistan’s GDP grows 0.92% in July-Sept, 2.5% in FY24

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 3,900 points

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Roads in Karachi to be cleared tonight, says Karachi police chief

Govt-PTI dialogue: NA speaker summons in-camera meeting on Jan 2

New Gwadar International Airport: Muscat flights to begin from January 10

Appeals court upholds multi-million dollar verdict against US President-elect Trump

PM Shehbaz expresses grief over demise of Arshad Zuberi

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

Shahab Qader appointed KAPCO CEO

Read more stories