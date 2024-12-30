AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Belgium becomes first EU country to ban disposable e-cigarettes

AFP Published 30 Dec, 2024 12:56pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BRUSSELS: Wildly popular with young people for their dizzying array of flavours, including apple, watermelon and cola, the time is up for disposable e-cigarettes in Belgium – the first EU country to ban them.

From January 1, it will be forbidden to sell single-use vapes in Belgium, a bid to protect young people’s health as part of a national anti-tobacco plan.

The European Union aims to achieve a tobacco-free generation by 2040, reducing the 27-country bloc’s smoking population from around 25 percent now to less than five percent of the total.

Some EU countries plan to bring that deadline forward.

Vapes are often promoted as less harmful than smoking traditional tobacco products.

They attract younger users with their colourful packaging and the promise of mouth-watering flavours, and the advantage of avoiding that nasty smoke smell on fingers.

But since e-cigarettes still contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, critics fear they could be a potential stepping stone to more traditional tobacco products.

“The problem is that young people start using vapes without always knowing their nicotine content, and nicotine is addictive,” said Nora Melard, spokeswoman for the Alliance for a Tobacco-Free Society in Belgium.

“We have young people saying they wake up at night to take a puff,” she told AFP. “It’s very worrying.”

Electronic cigarettes and devices: Menace spreading at warp speed

Belgium boasts it has reacted quickly to the dangers posed by disposable e-cigarettes, which hit the market more than five years ago.

In 2021, the federal government submitted a proposal to the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to ban single-use vapes.

The commission, which must give its approval for any sales ban, accorded a green light to Belgium in March 2024, paving the way for a national law to enter into force.

France has obtained EU acceptance for a similar ban.

Once enacted, the French law will ban the production, sale and free offer of vapes, with a fine of 100,000 euros ($104,000) for any violations.

‘Ecological disaster’

Health authorities in France and Belgium say that chronic nicotine consumption is especially harmful to the adolescent brain and could encourage use of other drugs.

An EU study in 2023 found the majority of e-cigarette users opted for a rechargeable vape but the single-use versions were popular with young people aged 15 to 24.

Easy to use and advertised everywhere on social media, disposable vapes are also attractive for their low cost.

At five or six euros, one single-use vape is half the price of a 20-pack of cigarettes. Some allow for up to 9,000 puffs, the equivalent of more than 300 cigarettes, according to experts.

Many Brussels tobacco shops are running out of single-use e-cigarettes, as renewal is impossible.

“I don’t understand why vapes are banned and not tobacco, which is also dangerous,” one young user, Ilias Ratbi, told AFP.

Opponents also point to the “ecological disaster” caused by disposable vapes.

When seeking the EU’s approval for its ban, Belgium argued that the plastic single-use vape with its lithium battery usually gets thrown away within five days of purchase.

By contrast, the rechargeable versions can last for around six or seven months.

Belgium e cigarettes ban EU country

Comments

200 characters

Belgium becomes first EU country to ban disposable e-cigarettes

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 3,900 points

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

New Gwadar International Airport: Muscat flights to begin from January 10

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

Shahab Qader appointed KAPCO CEO

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Fertilizer plants: Subsidised gas supply fuels circular debt

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

Read more stories